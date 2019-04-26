Baker confirmed that viewers wouldn't see the pair together on the green sofa again "for quite some time," as Jones won't return to work until the autumn.

"I know, it's weird isn't it? It does feel weird," said Jones, who is expecting her second baby. However, she reassured her co-host that her leave would fly by.

"It's going to be odd, yes, but it'll be quick," she said. "I'll be back in the autumn. Keep the seat warm!"

"It goes without saying, I'll miss you," Baker said, to which Jones replied: "Oh don't, I'm going to cry!"

Jones's last show before she takes maternity leave is Friday 26th April, but as Baker doesn't usually host on Fridays, the pair said their goodbyes early.

Writing on Instagram, Jones added: "And that's my penultimate show before the bubba done, my last one with Matthew.

"It feels so weird to be saying goodbye, but it's only temporary, the autumn will come round soon enough. I'll miss the team and lovely viewers but I'm looking forward to being just mama for a little while."