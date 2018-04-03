But in a recent interview with Hello magazine, Jones confirmed that this had been "put right".

"We’ve never discussed our pay because we’re quite British like that," she said. "Even my mum doesn’t know how much I earn. But the BBC seem to be doing what they can and I know that with Matt and I our editor put that right; it’s been addressed with us."

Jones also opened up about the fears that plagued her when she went on maternity leave in 2016 to give birth to her son Teddy.

"This is a thing women don’t like to admit, but I was nervous about maternity leave," she said. "I love and respect my job and with that comes a fear of losing it. I was petrified of someone else being in my seat and doing it better. By your mid 30s, early 40s, you’ve worked damn hard to get where you are: why should you give that up?"

The BBC are currently implementing measures to reduce the gender pay gap and to increase the number of women in on air roles. It was announced recently that the broadcaster is aiming to meet a 50:50 gender balance on experts across over 80 of its news and current affairs programmes by April 2019.

The One Show airs weeknights at 7pm on BBC1