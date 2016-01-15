“It’s not true. It’s not the reunion everyone is hoping for – they are celebrating Jim Burrows who was a director of Friends," Perry told Graham Norton while filming tonight's episode of the chat show. "The other five [Friends] are going to be on this special and I am going to introduce them from London.

"I’m doing the play here so I can’t be there.”

We'll allow Ross Geller to express our feelings on this one, shall we?

On the other hand, five out of six isn't bad, right? So fingers crossed we'll at least get to see the reunion over here (confirmation of that is yet to arrive).

Perry, who's written his first play – The End of Longing, which will debut on the West End next month – did have plenty of time to play a friends quiz (which he ACED by the way) and talk about the phenomenon that is the little sitcom, though.

“I knew it would be a success and that we had something special, but I didn’t know the giant hit it would become.”

