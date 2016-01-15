Of course Matthew Perry can't go to the Friends reunion
The thought that all six Friends would FINALLY be there for you was ALWAYS too good to be true
Could this BE any more disappointing?
After news that a Friends reunion of sorts was FINALLY coming to TV screens next month, Matthew 'Chandler Bing' Perry has revealed that not only is it definitely, absolutely not a new episode of Friends (in case anyone was still under that impression) but also that it won't even feature all six of the stars for the majority of the programme.
“It’s not true. It’s not the reunion everyone is hoping for – they are celebrating Jim Burrows who was a director of Friends," Perry told Graham Norton while filming tonight's episode of the chat show. "The other five [Friends] are going to be on this special and I am going to introduce them from London.
"I’m doing the play here so I can’t be there.”
We'll allow Ross Geller to express our feelings on this one, shall we?
On the other hand, five out of six isn't bad, right? So fingers crossed we'll at least get to see the reunion over here (confirmation of that is yet to arrive).
Perry, who's written his first play – The End of Longing, which will debut on the West End next month – did have plenty of time to play a friends quiz (which he ACED by the way) and talk about the phenomenon that is the little sitcom, though.
“I knew it would be a success and that we had something special, but I didn’t know the giant hit it would become.”
Catch Perry's full interview on The Graham Norton Show tonight on BBC1 at 10:35pm