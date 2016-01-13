NBC is said to be planning a telecast to honour director James Burrows, who has just finished work on his 1,000th episode in the director's chair, and the gang will be getting back together to honour him.

They won't be the only ones popping by to celebrate him either – the stars of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier and Will & Grace will be getting involved too.

Advertisement

And as Burrows' most recent work includes the likes of The Big Bang Theory, you can expect a few more familiar faces to join Central Perk's finest for the party.