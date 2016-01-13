The cast of Friends are reuniting for a US TV tribute
All six stars of the smash hit sitcom are going to be in one place at the same time to celebrate a very special Friend
They've popped up in each others' sitcoms, attended one another's weddings and shared a few stages but it looks as though all six of TV's favourite Friends are FINALLY going to be in the same place at once. And on a TV screen to boot.
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc are set to reunite for a two-hour TV special, in celebration of a veteran sitcom director who helmed 15 episodes of their beloved comedy, according to TV Line.
NBC is said to be planning a telecast to honour director James Burrows, who has just finished work on his 1,000th episode in the director's chair, and the gang will be getting back together to honour him.
They won't be the only ones popping by to celebrate him either – the stars of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier and Will & Grace will be getting involved too.
And as Burrows' most recent work includes the likes of The Big Bang Theory, you can expect a few more familiar faces to join Central Perk's finest for the party.