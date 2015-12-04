Matthew Perry's London West End play sounds like a perfect excuse for a Friends reunion
The actor is all set for a stint as a playwright and star of his first stage show at London’s Playhouse Theatre
He made his name as an actor playing Chandler Bing on Friends but Matthew Perry's hoping to do something similar on the West End stage too when he makes his writing debut on the London theatre circuit in 2016.
The actor, who previously starred in Sexual Perversity in Chicago, has written a new play called The End of Longing and he'll lead the cast of it when it opens in London next year.
The show is a dark comedy, Deadline reports, and it will have a limited run from February 2nd to May 14th at London's Playhouse Theatre. It's said the show will be about four lost souls – Jack, Stephanie, Joseph (how you doin?) and Stevie - who are heading into their 40s and searching for a bit of meaning.
One big night in a downtown Los Angeles bar changes everything (as it always does) and as their lives become "irreversibly entwined" they've got to take a long hard look at the darker side of their relationships.
As mentioned, Perry's already on board to lead the show, but could this be a near perfect vehicle for a great big Friends reunion in the West End?
We can only hope, dear readers.