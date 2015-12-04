The show is a dark comedy, Deadline reports, and it will have a limited run from February 2nd to May 14th at London's Playhouse Theatre. It's said the show will be about four lost souls – Jack, Stephanie, Joseph (how you doin?) and Stevie - who are heading into their 40s and searching for a bit of meaning.

One big night in a downtown Los Angeles bar changes everything (as it always does) and as their lives become "irreversibly entwined" they've got to take a long hard look at the darker side of their relationships.

As mentioned, Perry's already on board to lead the show, but could this be a near perfect vehicle for a great big Friends reunion in the West End?

We can only hope, dear readers.