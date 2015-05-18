Nigella Lawson to spice up UK Eurovision scores in Vienna
The cunning linguist showed she was the perfect choice to read out the United Kingdom's scores on Saturday by confirming the news in three languages
This year's Eurovision scores from the United Kingdom will tumble like shimmering jewels from the quivering lips of Nigella Lawson...
The TV cook will – we hope – bring her trademark sensual poetry to the role when she bids Europe 'bonsoir' and reads out the points the UK has awarded its fellow nations.
Nigella confirmed she would indeed be the face and voice of Grand Britannia via her Twitter account, proving herself a cunning linguist by replying in three languages – "Yes, it's true. Oui, c'est vrai. Ja, das ist wahr" – to a question asking whether she would be reading the results.
In recent years the scores have been announced by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills but this year he will be otherwise engaged at the station's Big Weekend festival, meaning Nigella will be free to give Europe a taste of her cheeky, seductive delivery, which should prove a perfect fit with the competition's fabulously camp credentials...
Watch the Eurovision Song Contest from 8pm on BBC1