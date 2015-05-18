Nigella confirmed she would indeed be the face and voice of Grand Britannia via her Twitter account, proving herself a cunning linguist by replying in three languages – "Yes, it's true. Oui, c'est vrai. Ja, das ist wahr" – to a question asking whether she would be reading the results.

In recent years the scores have been announced by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills but this year he will be otherwise engaged at the station's Big Weekend festival, meaning Nigella will be free to give Europe a taste of her cheeky, seductive delivery, which should prove a perfect fit with the competition's fabulously camp credentials...

