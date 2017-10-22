And she wasn't wrong.

There was one point where Sharon Osbourne had to come over to Nicole in the hot seat - a new twist for Six Chair Challenge this year - and tell her to "hold it together".

The mob ruled as Nicole bowed to pressure from the audience and brought Talia Dean back to the stage after deafening chants of "BRING HER BACK, BRING HER BACK" bellowed from the audience.

The screaming was so loud that poor Kevin Davy White had to come on, then go off and then come on again before the audience would quieten down enough for him to perform.

But whereas he was lucky enough to end up with a spot in the final six, sadly Gary Barker wasn't so fortunate. He was unceremoniously dumped - Simon Cowell saying he looked like a "funeral director" and Sharon Osbourne wading in with "tax collector" in the process. Bit much, no?

These are the six Overs who are now just one step away from The X Factor live shows:

Talia Dean

Berget Lewis

Matt Linnen

Tracy Leanne Jefford

