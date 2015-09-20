It comes during the first of this year’s Boot Camp challenges, which sees the contestants team up to work on a song together. Clearly fast-forwarding to the thought of having to give their track a spin on Radio 1, Grimmy’s not having any of it.

“That’s called making your bed and lying in it,” he adds as the rest of the group suggest the double act – who forget their lyrics and end up wiggling around at the back – put little into the rehearsals.

Whether Grimshaw gets his way remains to be seen. But it’s one of only a few moments with the judges during this first look at Boot Camp, as the focus shifts to the antics of the contestants backstage. As many struggle to find the balance between working together and showing off their own talent, it’s time, not just to face the music, but the egos too. Oh yes, here come the arguments…

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor continues tonight at 7:00pm on ITV