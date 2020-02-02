Here's everything we know about a second run so far...

Will there be a season 2?

Although there’s been no confirmation so far, at the very least Tan France is very much up for a second run.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, France said, “I'm always thinking about season two of a show, if I’ve done a season I better get a second. I'm praying that there's a season two, I f***ing love the show.

When can we expect to see a second series?

With no official information as things stand, the best we can do is have an educated guess – and on that note, a similar time next year seems like the most likely date.

According to France and Chung, the series only takes five weeks to film – but there are obviously other things that would need to be sorted out as well, not least recruiting some new designers to compete.

Will Tan France and Alexa Chung return?

Given that both of them have spoken about how much they enjoyed shooting the first series, we imagine they’d find time in their schedules for a second series.

France claimed that although he’d be kept busy by his work on Queer Eye, he wouldn’t let the two get in the way of each other. He told RadioTimes.com, “I hope to make more of these, and I hope to make time for both of them. I love them both, and they shoot at different times so it's actually not difficult at all.”

Meanwhile Chung said of her time on the show, “It was very fun, I laughed every day.”