He said, “There's no priority. They're so different, they're so so different. But I hope to continue Queer Eye for very very long, and I hope to make more of these - I hope to make time for both of them.

“I love them both, and they shoot at different times so it's actually not difficult at all.”

QUEER EYE

The last episode of Next in Fashion, a competition show which aims to find an exciting up and coming designer, saw two of France’s Queer Eye colleagues – Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness - attend the final catwalk show.

More like this

And France said that while he loved having their support, it was a surreal experience seeing his two worlds collide.

“It was so lovely, but really weird,” he said. “You know when you’re a kid and you’re in an end of year play or talent show, and you see your parents – and immediately you’re like ‘Woah.’

“You want to wave at them but people are going to think you’re such a dork? That’s how it felt. It was a very surreal experience, but so, so lovely that they turned up."

Advertisement

Next in Fashion is streaming on Netflix from 29th January 2019