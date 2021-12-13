Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas special first-look sees Greg Davies and gang recall festive trauma

Sky has released a clip from this year’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas special exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com, seeing the all-star panel dredge up festive memories (and traumas) from their childhood.

Advertisement

The music-based comedy series was revived earlier this year, with Greg Davies being the latest funnyman to take on hosting duties, joined by regular panellists Daisy May Cooper, Jamali Maddix and Noel Fielding.

Following up their first series together, the Christmas special will be broadcast on Sky Max this week and see guest appearances from Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, BBC Radio 6’s Lauren Laverne, and comedian Asim Chaudhry.

In the exclusive clip below, Davies discusses how he had requested photos showing the Buzzcocks team celebrating Christmas as kids, but had some unexpected submissions among the mix. Watch below.

The conversation soon shifts to Davies recalling a bizarre childhood encounter with (someone he believed was) Father Christmas, which leaves both panels in hysterics.

Cooper has said that the team behind the rebooted Buzzcocks hope to make festive specials a “tradition”, as was the case with the previous incarnation on BBC Two.

“Bollocks to Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special, it’s all about the Buzzcocks this year,” she said. “It’s going to be brilliant. I think it’s also important because we don’t have Top of the Pops anymore and we listen to the same songs every single year, the same Christmas songs, so to have a show that celebrates that around Christmas is just perfect TV.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The co-creator of acclaimed sitcom This Country went on to give Radio Times magazine a shout-out while discussing her “favourite thing” about the festive season.

“It’s actually getting the Radio Times Christmas edition and going through it circling everything I want to watch,” Cooper revealed. “I don’t know why it’s so exciting, but buying a copy of the Radio Times to see what’s going to be on Christmas Day and Boxing Day is like the best thing. And also next day, making sandwiches from the leftovers!”

We’re glad to be of service! (The Radio Times Christmas issue is out now).

Advertisement

Never Mind The Buzzcocks Christmas Special airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Wednesday 15th December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.