Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas special: hosts, channel and how to watch

Legendary panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks made a triumphant return on Sky Max earlier this year and now it is also bringing back the traditional Christmas special also.

Advertisement

Taskmaster’s Greg Davies now presides over presenting duties, with regular panelists Noel Fielding, Jamali Maddix and Daisy May Cooper joining him in joking about pop music – and each other.

The comedy panel show has had an annual Christmas special going all the way back to 1998, so it’s only fitting the revival does also – here’s everything you need to know about the Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas special.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas special air date

With Christmas songs now taking over the airwaves, it’s the perfect time for a music-themed panel show – the Never Mind The Buzzcocks Christmas Special airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Wednesday 15th December.

The special will be repeated on Sky Max at 9pm on Friday 17th December, and will be available to watch on demand on Sky and NOW.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas hosts

Sky

Taskmaster presenter Greg Davies will be sitting in the host’s chair, having previously presented the first eight episodes of the revived series.

Davies was announced as the new host in July 2021, and follows in the footsteps of previous presenters Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert.

He’ll be joined by the Never Mind the Buzzcocks presenters, which includes The Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding, This Country star Daisy May Cooper and comedian Jamali Maddix.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas guests

Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, BBC Radio 6’s Lauren Laverne, and comedian Asim Chaudhry will be joining the panelists to take on the show’s many famous rounds.

This will be Laverne’s sixth time on the long-running panel show, having first appeared during series one all the way back in 1997.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas trailer

While there’s no full-length trailer, Sky has released a very short clip of the panellists in action. We can’t quite tell what they’re reacting to without context, but it looks like the special will be full of a lot of festive fun:

Sky has also released a Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas special clip exclusively for readers of

Never Mind The Buzzcocks Christmas Special airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Wednesday 15th December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.