Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas special: hosts, channel and how to watch
Expect some naughty and nice comedy in the festive edition of the hit panel show.
Published:
Legendary panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks made a triumphant return on Sky Max earlier this year and now it is also bringing back the traditional Christmas special also.
Taskmaster’s Greg Davies now presides over presenting duties, with regular panelists Noel Fielding, Jamali Maddix and Daisy May Cooper joining him in joking about pop music – and each other.
The comedy panel show has had an annual Christmas special going all the way back to 1998, so it’s only fitting the revival does also – here’s everything you need to know about the Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas special.
Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas special air date
With Christmas songs now taking over the airwaves, it’s the perfect time for a music-themed panel show – the Never Mind The Buzzcocks Christmas Special airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Wednesday 15th December.
The special will be repeated on Sky Max at 9pm on Friday 17th December, and will be available to watch on demand on Sky and NOW.
Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas hosts
Taskmaster presenter Greg Davies will be sitting in the host’s chair, having previously presented the first eight episodes of the revived series.
Davies was announced as the new host in July 2021, and follows in the footsteps of previous presenters Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert.
He’ll be joined by the Never Mind the Buzzcocks presenters, which includes The Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding, This Country star Daisy May Cooper and comedian Jamali Maddix.
Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas guests
Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, BBC Radio 6’s Lauren Laverne, and comedian Asim Chaudhry will be joining the panelists to take on the show’s many famous rounds.
This will be Laverne’s sixth time on the long-running panel show, having first appeared during series one all the way back in 1997.
Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2021 Christmas trailer
While there’s no full-length trailer, Sky has released a very short clip of the panellists in action. We can’t quite tell what they’re reacting to without context, but it looks like the special will be full of a lot of festive fun:
You didn't think we'd leave you without a Christmas special, did you? @AsimC86, @laurenlaverne, and @TheHollyJohnson join this week's table of #NeverMindTheBuzzcocks pic.twitter.com/RMHX4Q9o6p— Sky TV (@skytv) December 13, 2021
Sky has also released a Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas special clip exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com, which sees the panel discussing photos showing the Buzzcocks team celebrating Christmas as kids – with hilarious results.
