Taskmaster’s New Year Treat reveals line-up for one-off special

Greg Davies has once again gathered a group of unwitting celebrity contestants for a new, standalone episode of Taskmaster for New Year’s.

The festive Channel 4 episode, titled Taskmaster’s New Year Treat, will feature “ludicrous challenges” overseen by Greg’s ever-faithful assistant Little Alex Horne, who also created the series.

The five celebrity contestants are Strictly Come Dancing‘s Claudia Winkleman, broadcaster Adrian Chiles, Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock, rapper and TV personality Lady Leshurr, and former Cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

The group was announced on 3rd December in a promotional video posted to the official Taskmaster Twitter account, with all five celebrities emerging from clouds of colourful smoke.

The BAFTA-winning and International Emmy-nominated comedy entertainment show previously aired on UKTV’s Dave, before making the move to Channel 4.

The latest season followed comedians Morgana Robinson, Guz Khan, Desiree Burch, Alan Davies, and Victoria Coren Mitchell, as they competed in various ridiculous challenges, including building sand bridges and riding a bike as slowly as possible.

The season 13 line-up is Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love, and Sophie Duker, who will all be vying for the show’s coveted trophy: Greg’s golden head.

The next season, along with the upcoming New Year Treat, will also see the return of a live audience to the Taskmaster studio, having not been able to welcome any members of the public for the past three seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taskmaster house is located in picturesque Chiswick, and as previously revealed by RadioTimes.com in a handy list of Taskmaster facts, the house is a former groundskeepers’ cottage inside a golf course.

Season 12 wrapped at the end of November 2021, so we’d expect the new season to debut on Channel 4 next spring, around March 2022.

