Yet, Natalia is hoping that it'll be second time lucky as she gears up for the competition at Malmö Arena in Sweden. This year, the contest takes place between 7th and 11th May.

But who is Natalia Barbu? Does she have what it takes to bring Moldova to victory? Here's everything that we know.

Who is Moldova Eurovision 2024 entry Natalia Barbu?

Natalia Barbu on the red carpet at La Riviera during the Eurovision PreParty ES 2024. Patricia J. Garcinuno, Getty Images

Age: 44

Instagram: @nataliabarbu_official

Multi-talented Natalia Barbu isn't just a singer-songwriter: she's also a composer and violinist. She's spent a lot of her career working closely with experimental folk/jazz band Trigon, and has released a total of 20 singles and four studio albums.

As well as representing Moldova in 2007, Natalia participated in the Romanian national selection for 2013's Eurovision with the song Confession. So it's safe to say she definitely knows her stuff.

How old is Natalia Barbu?

Natalia Barbu poses for a portrait session at Sala La Riviera during the Eurovision PrePartyES 2024. Patricia J. Garcinuno, Getty Images

Natalia Barbu is 44 years old. She was born on 22nd August 1979.

What nationality is Natalia Barbu?

Natalia was born in Bălți. She is Moldovan.

What is Moldova's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Moldova's 2024 Eurovision song is In the Middle. But hopefully it won't land in the middle of the leaderboard.

Where did Moldova come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Moldova entry Pasha Parfeni performs Soarele şi Luna on stage during the Eurovision Song Contest. Anthony Devlin, Getty Images

Moldova came 18th overall with 96 points. Pasha Parfeni performed the song Soarele și Luna.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year's competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can't fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

