Another piece of siesta cinema offered on the site is Code Name C.O.Z, with a description helpfully explaining that it is the “worst film voted by IMDb Users” and is about Turkish political history.

“The idea is to make entertainment boring,” Victor Gutierrez de Tena, 31, one of Napflix’s two co-founders told AFP.

“It could be the kind of things that remind us of our childhood, like post-lunch classes and TV serials we watched after meals which just went on and on, ones where you wouldn’t lose the plot if you fell asleep,” he said.

Napflix, which launched last week, fits into a wider trend of “slow television”. Most recently in the UK for example, we have had All Aboard! The Country Bus, which documented a 38-mile bus trip across the Yorkshire Dales, and - astoundingly - attracted almost a million viewers.