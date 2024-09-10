Some of RT's older readers won't think this is a new issue. Many of us were brought up to not waste food and still have a fairly cavalier attitude towards "best before" dates. But there is a whole new generation out there that need, and want, to learn about recycling their leftover food.

For many it's a necessity. As Nadiya says in our interview in this week's issue, "I grew up in an immigrant household, using up everything that we had - waste wasn't an option." Given the current cost of living crisis, that attitude is needed more than ever.

Elsewhere we talk to Andy Wilman, the producer of Top Gear and The Grand Tour and life-long churn of Jeremy Clarkson. He talks about the final Grand Tour and the last time that Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May sat round a camp fire and talked cars, friendship and all points in between.

Wilman reveals how the last scenes nearly brought him to tears. "I thought, I love you three, because only you three can say goodbye in this way. You are clearly sad, but you are still taking the piss to the very end."

Perhaps that's a fitting epitaph for the end of a type of car show that was never really about cars - and one that gave us three more TV presenters who need only one name...

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Cyber crime and an out-of-control train combine in a new thriller Nightsleeper starring Joe Cole and Alexandra Roach.

Can the BBC's biggest show Strictly Come Dancing get its groove back after a summer of scandal?

Kate Winslet stars in new biopic of the legendary American war correspondent, Lee Miller.

