The baker's eight-part series, Nadiya's Family Favourites, will launch on BBC2 later this year. She told the Mirror that the decision was born out of her desire to get back to cooking.

"I really enjoyed presenting, but I'm now focusing on getting back to my own love of cook­ing for my new series, and looking forward to other exciting projects," she said. "I wish the team the very best."

Hussain fronted the The Big Family Cooking Showdown – which pits families against one another in the kitchen – last summer alongside fellow presenter Zoe Ball and judges Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager. It served as a the BBC's replacement for The Great British Break Off, airing in its former slot of Tuesday at 8pm.

The BBC has recommissioned the show for a second series with an overhauled line-up. Locatelli, Shrager and Ball will not reprise their roles – instead they will be replaced by Angelica Bell and chef Tommy Banks who will both run the show and judge the competition. The 14-episode series will air in an earlier time slot of 7pm.

"The new timeslot and changes to the format means we will be welcoming a new team, Angelica and Tommy, to take the helm," said BBC2 controller Patrick Holland. "I'd like to thank Zoe, Nadiya, Giorgio and Rosemary for their great work on series one."