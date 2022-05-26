Mo Gilligan "might make an appearance" on The Masked Dancer after exit

Gilligan joined the panel for season one alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora, however ITV announced earlier this month that he'd be replaced by footballer Peter Crouch.

ITV's The Masked Dancer is returning for a second season and, while Mo Gilligan recently stepped down from the judging panel due to scheduling conflicts, he's hinted that he may pop up on the show after all.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview – which arrives on the site tomorrow morning – the comedian spoke about quitting the spin-off to The Masked Singer, saying: "Calendar crossover really is why I can't be on The Masked Dancer this year," he told RadioTimes.com.

He continued: "But Peter Crouch – he's a wicked replacement man. And it's so funny because everyone's like, 'Peter Crouch?' And it's quite funny that people were like that because I remember when I joined the panel [of The Masked Singer] and everyone's like, 'Mo Gilligan? A bit random. What does he know about singing?'

"It's not a singing competition. You just guess who's in the costume – and I think it's the same again. He'll be great on the show, he's really nice. I've met him a few times as well."

He went on to add that he may stop by The Masked Dancer's upcoming season after all. "You never know, I might make an appearance. You never know in this entertainment industry. I could be one of the characters!"

The first series of The Masked Dancer was won by Carwash, who was revealed to be Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, while actress Bonnie Langford (Squirrel) and singer Howard Donald (Zip) were runners-up.

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan begins on Friday 27th May at 10pm on Channel 4. For more, check out our dedicated Entertainment page or our full TV Guide.

