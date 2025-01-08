Michael McIntyre's Big Show returns – BBC confirms start date
Get ready for even more laughs.
Michael McIntyre's Big Show is back for a brand new season of hilarious games, celebrity guests and fun for all the family as part of the BBC's weekend schedules.
The new episodes gets under way at 6:50pm on Saturday 18th January over on BBC One and iPlayer.
As ever, the show will see the return of Send to All, where celebrities hand over their phone to McIntyre for him to make as much mischief as possible, sending a message to all of their contacts and waiting for the replies...
The Midnight Gameshow will be back too, which sees sleepy celebrities get a midnight bedroom surprise from the host in his game show segment, while the Unexpected Star of the Show and Michael McIntyre's Wheel on Wheels will also feature.
This season, Sam Thompson, Holly Willoughby, Michael Sheen, Judi Love, Josh Widdicombe, Miranda Hart and Jamie Oliver will all appear across the episodes, as they take part in some of McIntyre's games.
Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said of recommissioning the series: "We are thrilled to have Michael McIntyre's Big Show back on BBC One and iPlayer, it’s a show full of joy with laugh out loud moments and surprises on unexpecting celebrities...
"I cannot wait to see who Michael with his comedic brilliance will be waking up this series and who’s phone he will peek into. It really is unmissable on a Saturday night."
Michael McIntyre's Big Show returns at 6:50pm on Saturday 18th January on BBC One and iPlayer.
