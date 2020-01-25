Ball responded, "The Masked Singer, I love this programme. I cannot confirm or deny...But we do know I can be a little prickly!"

However, as Jones moved on, Ball began mouthing into the camera: "It's not me."

Fans became convinced that the Hedgehog was a star of musical theatre following the Hedgehog’s clue – the fact that he “died at 8.30 every night” for a job – which many believe referred to a dying character that the singer could have played on the West End.

Is the Phantom of the Opera star bluffing? Or could it be a indicator that the Hedgehog is, in fact, Ball's longtime friend and collaborator, Alfie Boe?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV