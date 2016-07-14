Hammond (of the Richard variety) is ready and raring, however.

And he thinks Clarkson is simply jealous he's not in their new Cabinet gang:

But given his initials 'JC' link with that of Jeremy Corbyn, Clarkson's adamant he's already got a job...

More like this

... much to the amusement of Hammond, who says Clarkson's never done any labour in his whole life:

Advertisement

Mr May meanwhile has decided that he should give (Theresa) May a call and let her know how May's Britain works, which includes banning pubs from serving food in pretentious cereal bowls and outlawing using the word "basically" at the beginning of a sentence. Then he got back to the important business of watching Trainspotting Live.