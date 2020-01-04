The Broadway star and Glee frontman has grown some seriously scary facial hair for the audition rounds, which led to some ribbing from some of the dance captains.

But why on earth has Matthew Morrison done this to himself? Did he fancy a change? Lose his razor? Want to have a late stab at Movember?

Well, as it turns out, he’s none too keen on the moustache either, as Morrison grew the ‘tache for a part.

“I was filming American Horror Story and that was part of my character,” he told RadioTimes.com and other journalists at the press launch of The Greatest Dancer. “I had to fly here [the UK] for the weekend [during filming].”

He added jokingly: “All the producers were very excited about [the moustache]. I’m doing something else right now so I will be growing it back to keep the continuity for the live shows. No, I won't!”

Yep, it’s true – Morrison plays creepy camp activities director Trevor Kirchner in American Horror Story: 1984, so we can let him off this time.

The Greatest Dancer launches in January on BBC One