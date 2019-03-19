The former Great British Bake Off favourite, 83, met up with Astley while he was working at Camp Bestival last summer, offering to help him out in the kitchens.

Bonding over baking and muffins, it wasn’t long before Astley, 53, was keen to see Berry’s other talents – insisting she gives drumming a go.

In surreal scenes, Berry clutched a pair of wooden spoons for drumsticks – “These will do really well!” an eager Mary exclaimed – before Mary gave the drums a good whacking.

Although she may have looked a natural up on stage, she told Astley that she found it “the most difficult thing in the world.”

But regardless of her ropey ability, viewers loved Berry for getting up on stage and giving it a go, taking to Twitter to pour praise on the star, with some calling it “a lifetime highlight.”

One viewer even hailed it as “the best thing on TV in 2019.”

And we’re all agreed on just how bizarre this moment was.

Astley loved Berry so much, he invited her to join him on stage for his live set later in the day – something she agreed to do, before quickly regretting it.

Berry’s Quick Cooking is her latest show on the BBC, with the star also featuring in Britain’s Best Home Cook after choosing to leave Bake Off in 2016 when it went to Channel 4.

Speaking to Radio Times about her work on the channel, she said, “To me it’s an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it.”

Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking continues Mondays at 8:30pm on BBC 2