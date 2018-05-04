Viewers delighted with Mary Berry and her innuendos on Britain’s Best Home Cook
The beloved former Bake Off judge returned to BBC1 with Claudia Winkleman – and mixed in some classic double entendres
She may have treated us to some mouth-watering recipes recently in Classic Mary Berry, but viewers couldn’t be happier seeing the TV chef back on screens again for BBC1’s Britain’s Best Home Cook.
The new cookery competition, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees 10 amateur cooks move into a shared house and compete in a series of weekly challenges designed to impress Berry and co-judges chef Dan Doherty and produce expert Chris Bavin.
This set-up cooked up an instantly likeable duo in the form of Berry and Winkleman…
It wasn’t long before Berry stole the show with a Bake Off-style innuendo about "banging some nuts in”, before delivering the line, "I would prefer to have one dish that showcased nuts."
Inevitably, everyone at home was measuring up Best Home Cook with Bake Off.
And although many thought Britain’s Best Home Cook was simply a strange mishmash of existing TV shows...
... most agreed Mary Berry transformed it into an appetising watch.
Britain’s Best Home Cook is on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC1