This set-up cooked up an instantly likeable duo in the form of Berry and Winkleman…

It wasn’t long before Berry stole the show with a Bake Off-style innuendo about "banging some nuts in”, before delivering the line, "I would prefer to have one dish that showcased nuts."

Inevitably, everyone at home was measuring up Best Home Cook with Bake Off.

And although many thought Britain’s Best Home Cook was simply a strange mishmash of existing TV shows...

... most agreed Mary Berry transformed it into an appetising watch.

Britain’s Best Home Cook is on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC1