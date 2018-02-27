Viewers tuning into Classic Mary Berry on Monday were absolutely loving these surprise ingredients, as the veteran TV cook flirted up a storm with Swedish chef Niklas Esktedt.

"It's a long time since I've had a man on his knees in front of me," Mary said with a twinkle in her eye, as she also quipped that she liked "cooking with a caveman" and knowingly told Niklas that she liked "a little bit of sauce".

The show almost strayed into post-watershed territory when one sequence saw Mary and Niklas head off into the woods together and begin whipping each other with twigs from a Birch tree.

More like this

"I think I'm coming to Sweden!" she laughed, giddily.

Crikey, what will she serve up next week?

Advertisement

Classic Mary Berry airs Mondays at 8:30pm on BBC1