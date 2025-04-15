Martin Clunes's new travel series Islands of the Atlantic air date confirmed
The Doc Martin star is discovering more about the islands of the Atlantic.
Known to many as the face of Doc Martin and, more recently, one of the stars of Out There, Martin Clunes is no stranger to the screen.
In recent years, the actor has turned to the medium of travelogues, with Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia having aired in 2016, Islands of America in 2019 and, most recently, Islands of the Pacific arriving this week.
Now, his latest release, Martin Clunes' Islands of the Atlantic, has a confirmed release date, and will be airing on Friday 2nd May at 9pm on ITV1.
The three-part series will see Clunes explore the islands of the Atlantic, taking him "to a spectacular array of ocean islands from the jungles of the ‘African Galapagos’, via Madeira, the Azores and the Faroe Islands, to the frozen heart of Greenland", according to the show's synopsis.
It continues: "On his travels, Martin Clunes discovers the astounding diversity of the Atlantic Ocean’s island cultures and creatures, and the little known stories of the resident humans and animals."
If you're looking for a Clunes travel series to fill the void for now, though, you'll be pleased to learn that Islands of the Pacific is being released this week, and was actually inspired by Clunes reading a book given to him when he was a child by his father about the Kon-Tiki expedition across the Pacific.
According to the synopsis of Islands of the Pacific: "Martin was hooked by their adventure – the unexplored desert islands and the amazing sea life.
"The Pacific Ocean, the largest ocean on the planet, covering 63 million square miles, is strewn with tens of thousands of islands with coral atolls, jungle clad mountains, and lava spewing volcanoes.
"It is rich in animal life and has an astonishing kaleidoscope of humanity."
Martin says: "For centuries we’ve been sold the idea that paradise on earth is here in the Pacific Islands. But in our uncertain, changing world, how much of that paradise is left, and how long can it survive?"
While it hasn't yet been revealed just where Clunes will venture to in Islands of the Atlantic, we're sure it'll be another eye-opening watch.
Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic will air on Friday 2nd May at 9pm on ITV1.
