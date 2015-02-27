“I had a little bit of whiplash. I didn't hurt my butt, I hurt my head,” Madonna told Jonathan Ross during an interview for his Saturday night show, which will air on March 14th.

“I had a man standing over me with a flashlight until about 3am to make sure I was compos mentis.”

The pop legend, who had returned to the Brits stage twenty years after her last performance at the event, says she’s actually somewhat skilled in the art of falling.

More like this

“I know how to fall, I have fallen off my horse many times.”

It was, as assumed at the time, a fault with her oversized cape which caused the mishap.

“Everyone was worried my cape would slide off, so they tied it really tight around my neck.

“I got to the top of the stairs and I pulled the silky string, and it wouldn’t come undone," Madonna explained. "So here I am marching in like a queen and I got to the top of the stairs and I pulled my silky string and it would not come undone, My two lovely japanese dancers basically strangled me off the stage. I had two choices: I could either be strangled or fall, and I chose to fall."

“I actually created a horror show for everyone,” the Living for Love singer joked.

And, with a humorous nod to the countless memes and #shefellover trend that instantly hit Twitter, Madonna quipped: “No more capes. Cape fear is over.”

Advertisement

The Jonathan Ross Show continues Saturday at 9:40pm on ITV, with this episode airing on March 14th.

