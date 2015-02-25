Madonna Brits fall sparks #shefellover Twitter trend
Wednesday night's music awards saw Madonna suffer a wardrobe malfunction that's got the internet talking
Madonna has set Twitter on fire after a wardrobe malfunction during her performance saw her accidentally pulled down a set of stairs.
Within minutes of the fall, which appeared to be due to her cape failing to unfasten from her neck properly, a new trend was alive on Twitter: #shefellover.
I should at this point say that we hope she's OK and are blooming impressed she got back up and finished her whole performance.
People are certainly enjoying the British sense of humour
#shefellover is trending. I love this country.
— The Cleaner (@myimmortalAKA) February 25, 2015
And the Del Boy-esque nature of the whole thing
OF COURSE there's already a meme
There's applause for her total professionalism
She did carry on like a professional- I'd have died! I applause her #shefellover
— Lindsay 27 (@BirdyLinz) February 25, 2015
And just a little bit of laughter, too
MA GONNA is so good I've nabbed it
MA - GONNA #shefellover #BRITs2015 pic.twitter.com/8wdLdm1Anm
— Darren Ruback (@Darren_Ruback) February 25, 2015
Others are getting competitive
I'm actually surprised this didn't happen
If I was in the Brits crowd, I would have initiated a #shefellover chant before she reached the bottom of the stairs.
— Hannah Fraser (@FraserFringe) February 25, 2015
It's true, there have been warnings
Where there's blame there's a claim, eh Madonna?
Now let's just sit back and watch it unfold, shall we?