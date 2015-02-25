I should at this point say that we hope she's OK and are blooming impressed she got back up and finished her whole performance.

People are certainly enjoying the British sense of humour

#shefellover is trending. I love this country. — The Cleaner (@myimmortalAKA) February 25, 2015

And the Del Boy-esque nature of the whole thing

OF COURSE there's already a meme

There's applause for her total professionalism

She did carry on like a professional- I'd have died! I applause her #shefellover — Lindsay 27 (@BirdyLinz) February 25, 2015

And just a little bit of laughter, too

MA GONNA is so good I've nabbed it

MA - GONNA #shefellover #BRITs2015 pic.twitter.com/8wdLdm1Anm — Darren Ruback (@Darren_Ruback) February 25, 2015

Others are getting competitive

I'm actually surprised this didn't happen

If I was in the Brits crowd, I would have initiated a #shefellover chant before she reached the bottom of the stairs. — Hannah Fraser (@FraserFringe) February 25, 2015

It's true, there have been warnings

Where there's blame there's a claim, eh Madonna?

Now let's just sit back and watch it unfold, shall we?