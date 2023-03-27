As if viewers weren't already primed and ready for plenty of awkward encounters and arguments galore throughout this 25th season, we now have a sneak peek into some of the explosiveness that will unfold in the premiere episode.

With the new season of Made in Chelsea landing on our screens tonight (Monday 27th March), it's only a matter of hours before fans are reunited with the cast of familiar (and new) faces that will undoubtedly bring us weekly episodes packed full of drama.

In a clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, it's clear to see that is all is not well between Willow and Yas, after circulating rumours that Yasmine – who joined the cast at the start of season 24 – has been involved in some way with Miles.

The clip starts with Yas, Issy and Willow exchanging pleasantries, remarking on the fact it's been "too long" – but soon, the tension rises as Willow says she's going to cut to the point.

"I heard from Issy everything that happened in Bali and [it] kind of upset me how you spoke to her... you called her a liar," Willow says.

But Yas is confused, asking: "Are we still talking about Bali?" She goes on to say that she and Issy have sorted it out but Willow says it seems that way because Yas has "brushed it under the rug".

Issy then says: "I got so much s**t for having no girl code and then... it's just annoying to me because we went through so much s**t with this rumour, which is fact."

The rumour in question concerns Yas and Miles, which Willow states was "more than a kiss" – but it clearly angers Yas, who admits she's now seeing someone else and is bored of talking about Miles.

Yes says: "I've kissed him, we know that. I've got the guy I'm seeing... you're not really my friend, my friends know me and the guy that I'm seeing is coming tomorrow. Issy and I have hashed out whatever we had an issue with." However, when Willow presses her about what she's told her new love interest about Miles, Yas says that she's told him what he needs to know.

"He knows everything, you can talk to him," Yas states and walks away from the conversation, leaving Issy and Willow confused in her wake. It's safe to say that tensions are very, very high and this likely only gives us a taste of what's to come this season.

