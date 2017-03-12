Made in Chelsea: meet the cast members – Sam Prince
The model used to go out with Toff and has dated Lottie Moss
Published: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 6:40 pm
Made in Chelsea cast 2018: Sam Prince
Twitter: @SamPrince_uk (yes, we checked. This really is him!)
Instagram: samprince_uk
Sam was introduced to the world of Made in Chelsea as Jamie Laing's work experience boy, and his on-off girlfriend last series was Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo.
Sam's certainly not one to be shy when it comes to bragging about his conquests. Eventually Toff found out that Sam had cheated on her.
Described as a "cheeky teen troublemaker", Sam has previously made headlines by dating Kate Moss's sister, Lottie Moss – then dated Sam's friend and Made in Chelsea star Alex Mytton.
