Sam was introduced to the world of Made in Chelsea as Jamie Laing's work experience boy, and his on-off girlfriend last series was Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo.

Sam's certainly not one to be shy when it comes to bragging about his conquests. Eventually Toff found out that Sam had cheated on her.

Described as a "cheeky teen troublemaker", Sam has previously made headlines by dating Kate Moss's sister, Lottie Moss – then dated Sam's friend and Made in Chelsea star Alex Mytton.

Made in Chelsea airs Mondays at 9pm on E4