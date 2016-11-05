Her pro partner Kevin Clifton will certainly be celebrating as he catches up with his sister and fierce rival, Joanne Clifton.

Ore Oduba and Jo were an early hit with their jive, scoring 39 in week four. Now they will have to share the top spot.

The judges had nothing bad to say about Louise's dramatic and unusual Argentine Tango.

"I really and truly loved it," said Craig Revel Horwood, while Darcey added: "That was one great performance."

Len chimed in with "there was nothing I didn't like," and Bruno told Louise: "It was smoldering, sultry, stunning."

No complaints, then!

Snapping at their heels is Danny Mac, who also earned himself some tens - with a total score of 38. With his jive to Long Tall Sally by Little Richard he gave Ore a run for his money.

"Danny that was amazing and oh my..." said Darcey Bussell, fanning herself.