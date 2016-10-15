"It was show stopping, jaw dropping, eye popping jive" said Len. "I thought last week was fantastic" he added, before saying it was time for 2016 winner Jay McGuiness to move over and make way from a new champion.

"A star is born" said Bruno, who claimed that Oduba belonged in a Strictly Holy Trinity with previous winners Jay and Jill Halfpenny.

And Craig Revel Horwood said the BBC reporter was now the one to beat.

A 9 from Craig and three 10s from his fellow judges topped off a spectacular Strictly week for Oduba, who was bowled over when he was praised for his moves by Gene Kelly's widow.

After that performance, we have a feeling he'll be singing and dancing in the rain for many weeks to come.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturdays