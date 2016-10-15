Ore Oduba's spectacular jive nabs the first tens of Strictly Come Dancing 2016
There was a ten from Len - and Bruno and Darcey!
Ore Oduba became the first Strictly Come Dancing contestant to claim the coveted 10 from Len in 2016 with a superb Jive that earned 10s from Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell to boot.
The routine, choreographer by his partner Joanne Clifton, was set to Bruno Mars' Runaway Baby – and it's safe to say it was a runaway hit in the fourth week of live shows.
"It was show stopping, jaw dropping, eye popping jive" said Len. "I thought last week was fantastic" he added, before saying it was time for 2016 winner Jay McGuiness to move over and make way from a new champion.
"A star is born" said Bruno, who claimed that Oduba belonged in a Strictly Holy Trinity with previous winners Jay and Jill Halfpenny.
And Craig Revel Horwood said the BBC reporter was now the one to beat.
A 9 from Craig and three 10s from his fellow judges topped off a spectacular Strictly week for Oduba, who was bowled over when he was praised for his moves by Gene Kelly's widow.
After that performance, we have a feeling he'll be singing and dancing in the rain for many weeks to come.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturdays