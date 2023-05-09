But television has a lot to feel good about right now. Louis Theroux talks about learning to love himself and why he is no longer a TV outsider. Plus, Radio Times talks to Sharon Horgan, Joe Lycett, Golda Rosheuvel, Ellie Simmonds, Will Sharpe and Munya Chawawa.

As the great and good of British television descend on London’s Royal Festival Hall for the BAFTA TV Awards , it’s tempting to think of the awards show as a star-studded exercise in self-congratulation. Which, in some ways, it is.

In the last few days, TV has brought Britain together for the coronation. This week there’s another example of a live show that has the power to unite viewers – not just across the nation, but across frontiers, too – Eurovision!

Last year’s contest – in which Britain’s Sam Ryder came second – attracted 10.1 million viewers in the UK! In this week’s Radio Times, read interviews with Graham Norton and UK entry Mae Muller.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is out now.

What else can I find in this week’s Radio Times?

Matt Willis discusses his ‘manipulative’ period as an alcohol and drug addict, relapsing on a Busted reunion tour and how making his documentary made him realise the ongoing impact his addiction has on his wife, Emma.

Michelle Keegan on being typecast, life in the spotlight and the ‘scary’ experience of leaving Coronation Street.

Richard Armitage talks about why being in The Hobbit turned him off fantasy, saying ‘yes’ to any work he is offered and ‘embracing’ the intimacy scenes in Obsession. For more from Armitage, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and Amazon Music now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

