Former Eurovision winners Lordi are still fan favourites as social media praises their 2021 performance

The metal band is just as popular as ever – hallelujah!

HELSINKI, FINLAND - MAY 12: Lordi, last year's Eurovision song contest winner from Finland in Athens, performs at the finals of the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest on May 12, 2007, in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Published:

It’s been 15 year’s since Finland rocked the Eurovision stage with metal band Lordi’s Hard Rock Hallelujah – yeah!

The band has definitely inspired others in the beloved song contest, including Finland and Italy in the Eurovision 2021 final, whose acts included nods to the metal genre with plenty of leather and electric guitar.

But Lordi still remain fan favourites, as evidenced by the reaction of the band’s small cameo in tonight’s event on social media.

The Finnish group was part of a series of performances from previous winners, which also included 2019’s winner Duncan Laurence. Laurence wasn’t able to attend the contest after to testing positive for coronavirus this week.

Many viewers took to Twitter to show their love of the band, whose performance included the terrifying prosthetics that made them so memorable back in 2006.

“I still think Lordi’s Hard Rock Hallelujah is the best #eurovision song of the 21st century,” tweeted a viewer.

Another viewer called them “the GOAT”.

Another commented on how well the band had aged. Their winning performance took place all the way back in 2006.

They’re not the only ones who noticed, with another viewer commenting they hadn’t “aged a day”.

It’s almost impossible not to headbang to the tune, as one viewer pointed out with a skeleton meme.

The Eurovision final airs Saturday at 8pm on BBC One and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer if you missed the event live. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

