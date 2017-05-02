Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson unveiling a billboard at Westfields in Stratford, London

Janet Street-Porter, actresses Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson and reality star Katie Price are some of the nine who took part in the movement to get people feeling better about their bodies.

Presenter Saira Khan, one of the show's panellists, said that being a Muslim had meant she had been "brought up with the mentality to not draw attention to my body.

"I battled against my curves when I was younger as I didn't want boys to notice me for being sexy - I was brought up to never bare my skin in front of men - it took me a long time not to feel guilty for wearing a dress or baring my arms.

"I want to say 'this is NORMAL,' particularly to women of colour. Forget the airbrushed images you see. This is what I REALLY look like. I'm sticking two fingers up."

Former X Factor singer Stacey Solomon said: “I don’t want my kids to worry about how they look as much as I do. The thing that really worries me is that my 9-year-old son talks about wanting to go to the gym to build muscle! Even the kids’ toys have muscle on them like Batman and Spider-Man.

“But what I hope this photoshoot shows women and men is that in most celebrity pictures there has been some form of airbrushing or retouching – so they shouldn’t compare themselves to unrealistic ideals.”

All will be revealed on Tues 2 May... Loose Women Body Stories @StaceySolomon #MyBodyMyStory pic.twitter.com/hzoatR8Fa2 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) April 29, 2017

Intrigued? The Loose Women will be unveiling more details about their campaign on Tuesday’s show (12:30pm, ITV).