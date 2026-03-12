Friends icon Lisa Kudrow has been confirmed as a guest on The Claudia Winkleman Show.

The chat show, which will see the Traitors and former Strictly Come Dancing host conversing with some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry, will air in the same Friday night BBC One slot as Graham Norton’s.

Kudrow, who’s best known for playing Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom Friends, will appear on the couch in episode 3 on 27 March to chat about the upcoming third series of her comedy show The Comeback, which is making a... comeback (sorry) later in March after an almost 10-year absence from our screens.

Alongside Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young will also reprise their roles in the show, while series creator Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) is also back on board.

Other guests on episode 3 will include Jimmy Carr, who’ll be discussing the upcoming second season of comedy hit Last One Laughing, as well as One Battle After Another actor Chase Infiniti, who'll be on the sofa to talk about her upcoming role in The Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments.

Lisa Kudrow.

The Claudia Winkleman Show was announced last December, after the host announced her shocking departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

"I can't quite believe it and I'm incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity," Winkleman said in a statement at the time. "I'm obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I'm over the moon they're letting me try."

The inaugural episode, which is set to air on 13 March, is also set to feature a star-studded line-up, with Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, actresses Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Saunders, and comedian Tom Allen set to appear.

The Claudia Winkleman Show begins on Friday 13 March at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

