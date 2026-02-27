The celebrity line-up has been confirmed for the first episode of The Claudia Winkleman Show, coming to BBC One in two weeks' time.

The new talk show begins on Friday 13 March at 10:40pm, filling the slot of The Graham Norton Show, which is airing highlights compilations this week and next week.

Kicking the series off in style, Winkleman will be joined by Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, who audiences would recently have seen in Wicked: For Good. He'll be joining the couch to talk about his new album, Night Blooms, from his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Elsewhere on the couch is Vanessa Williams, who will discuss her turn in The Devil Wears Prada on the West End, along with Jennifer Saunders promoting her new family film, The Magic Faraway Tree.

Rounding off the celebrity line-up is Tom Allen, who will be chatting about his debut novel, Common Decency.

Jeff Goldblum. Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

The news of The Claudia Winkleman Show was confirmed towards the end of last year, shortly after it was announced the presenter would be leaving her role as host on Strictly Come Dancing.

At the time, Winkleman said in a statement: "I can't quite believe it and I'm incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity. I'm obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I'm over the moon they're letting my try."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, added: "Claudia is a true national treasure - warm, witty and endlessly entertaining. She has an extraordinary ability to put people at ease and bring out the very best in them, whether they’re global superstars or members of the audience.

"It's very exciting that she will be fronting her very own show on the BBC, and we can’t wait for viewers to join Claudia and her sofa full of stars."

The Claudia Winkleman Show begins on Friday 13 March at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

