And just like that, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's time on Strictly Come Dancing has drawn to a close — with Queen Camilla, of all people, marking the moment with an incredibly moving message.

The news of their exit was announced back in October, with the pair sharing a joint statement on Instagram in which they described their time on the BBC dance series as "an absolute dream".

They also shared individual statements, with Daly writing she "could never have imagined the magic it would bring", while Winkleman hailed it as "the greatest relationship of my career".

Daly has been at the helm since the very beginning, first alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth, with Winkleman – who previously hosted spin-off It Takes Two – joining her in 2014.

And while they'll return for this year’s Christmas special (filmed earlier in the year), their main Strictly run has now come to an end.

Their farewell was marked with an emotional VT featuring members of the production team, who praised their contribution to the series and described them as the "nation's icons".

As Tess and Claud began reacting to the VT, judge Craig Revel Horwood interrupted them and read out some very special words from "superfan" Camilla:

"Dear Tess and Claudia, as you prepare to take your final twirl, I just want to say thank you on behalf of the millions who watch you each week.

"I've often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour. If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all.

"The warmth, compassion and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show's success."

She continued: "I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fab-u-lous. I wish you both every success in wherever life's journey takes you next, but as one who has appreciated its lifelong benefits, do promise us one thing: keep dancing.

"With warmest gratitude and admiration, Her Royal Highness, Queen Camilla."

Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Naturally, the pair were both incredibly emotional, with Tess describing it as "unbelievable" and Claudia calling it "amazing" as they announced the winner of Strictly one final time — with former footballer and sports journalist Karen Carney taking home this year's Glitterball.

Attention will now return to who could take over the reins from the duo.

Janette Manrara and Fleur East currently host It Takes Two, which makes them contenders, while Rylan Clark's name has also been floated.

Zoe Ball – who has just left BBC Radio 2 – is reportedly in the running too, with Bradley Walsh, Alex Jones and Alan Carr among the other names that have surfaced. As and when we hear more, we'll be sure to let you know!

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20th December.

