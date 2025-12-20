It's the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 final and the tears are well and truly flowing, courtesy of George Clarke's Showdance.

The YouTuber, alongside professional partner Alexis Warr – who is enjoying a fabulous run during her first stint on the show – dazzled both the judges and the studio audience with their routine to Human by The Killers.

Host Tess Daly described their performance as "breathtaking", while Claudia Winkleman called it "incredibly moving" – and Alexis was visibly emotional ahead of the judges' comments, which delivered, and then some.

Judge Motsi Mabuse hailed their routine as "beautiful" and "stunning", before going on to praise the "connection" between the duo.

Shirley Ballas described George as "zero to hero", referencing his growth across the weeks.

"What a beautiful showcase of dancing you did, just simply terrific," she continued. "This was a true sense of a feeling," she said, referencing Motsi's earlier comments about the emotional impact that dancing can have.

That was echoed by Anton Du Beke, who said: "This is what dancing is, this was celebratory, this was you two... this was so emotional. I am very proud of you."

And even Craig Revel Horwood, who initially had some constructive criticism for the pair, went on to praising George, complimenting his "power" and "presence".

"Now you are in it," he declared, going on to celebrate his "fantastically achieved" lifts.

"And it showed true emotion, congratulations," he added.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr. BBC/Guy Levy

But it wasn't just the judges and the studio audience who couldn't get enough.

Viewers at home were also bowled over by the performance.

"Cheers George, whole of the UK is crying now," said one individual, while another wrote: "Wow that’s what you call a Showdance George, that was truly outstanding from start to finish, that’s definitely a 10 from me. And Alexis, wow, you’ve brought George out of his shell — well done."

Another comment read: "That Showdance, I’m sobbing. George Clarke, we are all so proud of you."

That was echoed by the following comment: "I am still weeping like a baby. This is such a beautiful showcase of the most special partnership. I love George and Alexis so much."

George is competing against Amber Davies and Karen Carney in this year's final, where each of the contestants have been required to perform three routines, which will be voted for by the Great British public.

But who will get their hands on the Glitterball trophy? Not long now....

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight on BBC One and iPlayer.

