Lionel Blair dies, aged 92 – Bonnie Langford, Gyles Brandreth pay tribute

Lionel Blair has died at the age of 92, his agent has confirmed.

The variety entertainer’s long career spanned acting, dancing, choreography and presenting the likes of Name That Tune. He is perhaps best known for his time as a team captain on classic quiz show Give Us a Clue, but more recently he appeared on Ricky Gervais’ Extras and took part in Celebrity Big Brother’s 2014 edition.

Born in Montreal in 1928, Blair moved to London at the age of 2 and began performing with his sister when he turned 13.

Blair spoke to RadioTimes.com in 2017 about his time in The Real Marigold Hotel, revealing the life lessons he had learned during his time on the series.

“I always used to lie about my age. I didn’t want TV companies to hire someone younger. But now I tell everybody! I’m proud that I’m still tap dancing at 88,” he said. “I have a power plate machine at home, which keeps everything jiggling and shaking and moving!”

Since news of his passing broke on 4th November, many celebrities and entertainment greats have taken to social media to pay tribute to the entertainer.

Actress Bonnie Langford shared a picture of the pair alongside the caption: “Dear Lionel. Privileged to have been your dance partner.”

Presenter Gyles Brandreth joined in on the tributes, adding a series of posts celebrating the late Blair.

“Lionel Blair – he was just the best: a powerhouse of positivity and a wonderful talent as a dancer, choreographer & entertainer. He told me stories of his time with Errol Flynn & Ernest Hemingway – he lived his long life to the full & leaves a legacy of style & smiles & laughter,” he posted.

Brandreth also wrote a tribute to Blair on his blog, in which he remembered giving Blair the Oldie of the Year award in 2019.

“In November 2021, the curtain came down for the last time,” Brandreth wrote. “I’m leading the standing ovation. Lionel liked a standing ovation. He deserved one. Over a lifetime, through his positivity, skill and style, he earned it. Bravo, old friend. Tomorrow you’ll be up there dancing with Fred Astaire.”

Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar added to the tributes, tweeting: “Sorry to hear that #LionelBlair has died. Met him at numerous evenings over the years and he was always a gent, warm and fun. I loved the fact that he’d always pepper every conversation with a bit of a tap dance. Every single time. And it was glorious.”

Emmerdale and I’m a Celebrity star Vicki Michelle also posted a picture of herself alongside Blair, calling him “an amazing lovely man” and a “joy to work with”.

Blair is survived by his wife Susan, three children and three grandchildren.