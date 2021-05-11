Line of Duty stars open the BRIT Awards 2021 with hilarious sketch

The stars of record-breaking BBC drama Line of Duty once again proved they had a great sense of humour tonight, as they opened the BRIT Awards 2021 in a surprise appearance.

The prestigious music awards ceremony began with host Jack Whitehall on a Zoom chat with Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, who play Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott in the popular drama.

The pair, who are famously great friends off-screen, kept straight faces, playing along with a fun sketch to kick off the event.

In a scene gently mocking Line of Duty’s intense interrogation scenes, the duo were seen interrogating Whitehall about which act was opening this year’s awards, but he wouldn’t give up the classified information.

In a reference to the drama’s infamous jargon and acronyms McClure said, “This is harder than getting a UCO out of an OCG with a ARV”. To which Compston replied, “This guy’s a T-I-T”.

Whitehall replied, “LOL… you two are adorable”.

The sketch came to a hilarious conclusion when the Gaffer was mentioned — but instead of Adrian Dunbar turning up as Ted Hastings, social media sensation Jackie Weaver appeared on screen. And it turned out she did indeed have the authority to kick Whitehall off the Zoom call.

The ceremony then welcomed its first performers of the night, Coldplay followed by Dua Lipa.

This year’s BRIT Awards is the first live event at the O2 Arena since the pandemic, and the audience is made up of pop stars and key workers.

The BRIT Awards 2021 is on ITV tonight, and will be available for catch-up viewing on the ITV Hub. Line of Duty series six is available to watch on iPlayer.

To find out what else is on, check out our TV guide.