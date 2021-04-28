How to watch BRIT Awards 2021: Ceremony air date and nominees

Music has gotten so many of us through the pandemic and while concert venues up and down the UK haven’t seen live performances in so long, London’s 02 Arena is due to open its doors once again for the 2021 BRIT Awards.

Set to be the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience, 4000 tickets for this year’s BRITs will be available to the public, with over half of those going to frontline workers free of charge.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, this year’s ceremony is expected to be just as ambitious, glamorous and show-stopping as the years before, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks and P!nk performing live and ITV broadcasting the event.

This year’s winners will be taking home a brand new BRIT trophy which includes one big multi-coloured BRIT and a smaller silver BRIT, designed by artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori.

BRIT Awards

Here’s everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2021.

When are the BRIT Awards 2021?

The Awards will now take place on Tuesday 11th May 2021 at the O2 Arena in London. The start time is yet to be confirmed.

The BRITs are taking place three months later than originally planned, owing to the continued disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The change is being enacted to ensure that the show can still go ahead with the usual “production levels, superstar performances and live excitement,” according to organisers.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May,” said the chief executive of The BRITS, Geoff Taylor.

“We are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.”

The date change will also reportedly see an alteration to the eligibility period for next year’s awards.

How to watch BRIT Awards 2021

This year’s BRIT Awards will air live on ITV. The show has a reputation for drama, be it planned (amazing performances) or spontaneous (Google: Jarvis Cocker), so anything could happen.

If you’d rather watch on your laptop or phone, you have the choice of the ITV Hub or the BRIT Awards YouTube channel, where the event will also be broadcast.

The ceremony will be presented by comedian Jack Whitehall, who is taking on hosting duties for the fourth time. Dua Lipa and Rising Star recipient Griff will be leading this year’s performing line-up.

BRIT Awards 2021 nominees

Girl power reigns supreme at this year’s BRITs, with Dua Lipa and Celeste leading the nominations, and four of the five Best Album nods going to female artists.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Album

Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste, Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

J Hus, Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure?

Best British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey Best British single 220 Kid & Gracey, Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith, Rain

Dua Lipa, Physical

Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy, Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK, Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI, Lighter

Regard with Raye, Secrets

Simba ft DTG, Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One, Don’t Rush

Breakthrough artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels Who’ll be performing at the BRIT Awards 2021? Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk will be performing at this year’s BRIT Awards, with the pair singing their new duet Anywhere Away From Here during the ceremony with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir. Similarly, nominated artist Dua Lipa will be performing on the night, as will Headie One and breakout artist Arlo Parks, who’ll be making her BRITs debut this year. Recipient of the 2021 Rising Star Award, Griff will be performing during this year’s ceremony as well, while Olivia Rodrigo of Driving Licence fame will be taking to the 02 stage.

Can I get tickets for the BRIT Awards 2021?

While many worried that there’d be no live audience for the BRIT Awards this year, the event plans to welcome 4,000 people to watch the 2021 awards live at The 02 Arena in London.

The exciting development is part of the Government’s scientific Events Research Programme, which will use enhanced testing approaches to work out how events can take place without the need for social distancing.

While 4,000 tickets will be available, 2,500 of them will be gifted by the recorded music industry to frontline workers from The Greater London Area.

You can apply for tickets of the Brit Awards 2021 website.

