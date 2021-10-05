Lawrence Chaney would “never in a million years” take part in an international Drag Race All Stars

Lawrence Chaney has revealed that she would “never in a million years” sign up for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star won series two earlier this year, with Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce as the runners-up.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of her Samsung KX series Lawrence Chaney: Unfolded, she said that she wouldn’t take part in an international version of All Stars.

“Everyone when I say that they go, ‘Well, RuPaul gave you that crown, how dare you!’ – it’s got nothing to do with RuPaul, I love RuPaul! I love watching the show, I think he’s lovely but it is a hard competition.

“Walking into my season it was like, who’s going to win this? Imagine what that’s like on an all winners thing? So I think stress-wise, I shouldn’t put myself through that,” she laughed.

Chaney added that during her series of Drag Race UK, she was asked to prepare 23 costumes in the space of two or three weeks before heading into the competition.

“I was like, ‘How is this going to happen?’ – can you imagine how much the stakes would be ramped up for the winners thing? It’ll be like 700 costumes in a week or something. That would be too much.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is currently airing its third series and following the eliminations of Elektra Fence and Anubis, there are just 10 queens left in the competition.

