And now, fans can finally tune in to see who takes home the epic trophy and in turn, find out who was the last comedian laughing.

As the final episode began, just five comedians remained: Bob Mortimer, Harriet Kemsley, Richard Ayoade, Lou Sanders and Rob Beckett. But soon, it was down to two in a comedic stand-off like no other.

In the end, only Richard Ayoade and Bob Mortimer remained in the game, each trying their hardest to make the other laugh – but it just wasn't happening!

In the final moments, Bob and Richard sat on horses while Bob read out a series of jokes.

While Richard had quite the pokerface throughout the six episodes, it all came down to one last joke from Bob, which finally broke Richard.

After choosing carefully which joke to use, Bob said: "As I went to the cemetery, I saw a bloke get up from behind a gravestone. 'Morning,' I said. 'No, just having a s**t.'"

As Bob collected another flower from Richard, the comedian finally broke and Bob Mortimer was crowned the winner.

"It's very intense," Richard said as he reflected on the final moment. "It's like [Al] Pacino and [Robert] De Niro in Heat. I'd be De Niro because De Niro is gunned down in the end."

"You two have been extraordinary," host Jimmy Carr said before awarding the trophy to Bob Mortimer.

He continued: "Bob, in a room full of comedians, you are the one most dead inside. Congratulations to Bob Mortimer, the winner of Last One Laughing UK!"

Bob Mortimer previously sat down with RadioTimes.com and other press about his time filming the show, and despite winning, it didn't come without its challenges!

"I thought it would be easy not to laugh," the comedian told RadioTimes.com at the time. "[I] spend most of my days not laughing so I thought it would be easy, but it's so difficult! [It's] just a strange atmosphere, I was really struggling in the beginning."

Regarding other comedians trying to make him laugh, he explained: "I just walked away. There was a few contestants [where] I just couldn't look at their faces, so I just veered away."

Last One Laughing UK is available to watch on Prime Video now.

