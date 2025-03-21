While it may seem pretty straightforward, they have to do what they can to make other people laugh, all while ensuring they don't fall for it themselves.

Hosted by Jimmy Carr and special guest Roisin Conaty, the first four episodes are already available to watch on Prime Video, with the final two to be released on the streamer next week.

But who are the comedians getting put through their paces? Read on to learn more about the cast of Last One Laughing UK.

Last One Laughing UK cast: Which comedians feature in new Prime Video series?

Here's the full list of Last One Laughing UK comedians. Read on for more information on who they are.

Bob Mortimer

Daisy May Cooper

Joe Lycett

Judi Love

Rob Beckett

Sara Pascoe

Lou Sanders

Joe Wilkinson

Harriet Kemsley

Richard Ayoade

Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer. John Phillips/Getty Images

Age: 65

Instagram: @realbobmortimer

Bob Mortimer is a comedian who is best known for his comedy work with Vic Reeves, with whom he formed the group Reeves and Mortimer.

More recently, fans have enjoyed watching him star alongside Paul Whitehouse in Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Bob is no stranger to a game show, having appeared on the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Taskmaster and Would I Lie to You?, the latter of which he has made the most appearances on out of any guest.

"I thought it would be easy not to laugh," the comedian told RadioTimes.com and other press. "[I] spend most of my days not laughing so I thought it would be easy, but it's so difficult! [It's] just a strange atmosphere, I was really struggling in the beginning."

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper. Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images

Age: 38

Instagram: @daisymaycooper

Daisy May Cooper is an actress and writer who rose to fame after starring in BBC Three series This County, which she wrote and created alongside her brother Charlie Cooper.

Since then, Cooper has gone on to take part on Celebrity Gogglebox, Taskmaster and The Masked Singer.

Her writing hasn't stopped with This Country, with the actress also co-writing and starring in Am I Being Unreasonable?, the second season of which was recently released.

Speaking of her time filming the series, Cooper told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I was really solid, but then I started getting picked on by you two [Richard Ayoade and Bob Mortimer], and then there was a little crack in that armour and I was gone."

Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Age: 36

Instagram: @joelycett

Joe Lycett is a comedian and TV presenter who first kick-started his career by performing stand-up comedy in 2009.

Since then his career has only soared, having appeared on Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats. He has more recently hosted Late Night Lycett, which airs on Channel 4.

Judi Love

Judi Love. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 44

Instagram: @1judilove

Judi Love is a mainstay on TV screens as a regular panellist on Loose Women. But beyond that, she has taken part on MasterChef, Strictly Come Dancing and Taskmaster.

"It was absolutely out of this world," Judi told RadioTimes.com and other press about her time filming the series. "It wasn't until we were in it where it was like, 'Oh my gosh, we're in a room with like nine other comedians, so we're all crazy.' But seeing all of their faces, I was excited."

Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Age: 39

Instagram: @robbbeckettcomic

Rob Beckett is a comedian and TV presenter, who first rose to fame after co-hosting I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! from 2012 to 2014.

Since then, Rob has appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Rob & Romesh Vs... and Rob Beckett's Smart TV.

Rob described the experience of filming Last One Laughing to be "quite overwhelming", especially when it came down to masking his face to ensure he didn't laugh.

He explained: "Because of the way my faces is, I had to clench my jaw for six hours, because that was the only way for me to not get [a] yellow card, was to [have a] clenched jaw."

Sara Pascoe

Sara Pascoe. Simon Ackerman/WireImage

Age: 43

Instagram: @sara.pascoe

Sara Pascoe is a comedian and actress who many will recognise from her appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and QI.

Pascoe has an illustrious comedy career, having begun performing stand-up comedy in 2007 being named runner-up in the Funny Women award the following year.

Lou Sanders

Lou Sanders. Simon Ackerman/WireImage

Age: 46

Instagram: @louliesanders

Lou Sanders is a comedian who first began her stand-up career after appearing on comedy panel shows and performing on Live at the Apollo.

Over the course of her career, Lou has appeared on Russell Howard's Good News, Richard Osman's House of Games and, in 2024, she took part in Dancing on Ice.

Lou described taking part on Last One Laughing to be "quite intense" but equally "a great day at work".

She explained that while she would "naturally gravitate" towards certain comedians, she found she couldn't talk to some of them because she knew they would make her laugh.

Joe Wilkinson

Joe Wilkinson. Simon Ackerman/WireImage

Age: 49

Instagram: @gillinghamjoe

Joe Wilkinson is a comedian and actor who first began his comedy career in 2004 in support of Alan Carr and Russell Howard on their tours.

Joe's career has seen him appear on the likes of England's Worst Ever Football Team, Him & Her and Robert's Web.

He has also taken part in 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You and Mock the Week.

Joe told RadioTimes.com and other press: "For me, [being] in a room with nine other people for a long period of time is challenging, so I was sceptical."

Harriet Kemsley

Harriet Kemlsey. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 37

Instagram: @harrietkemsley

Harriet Kemsley is a stand-up comedian who first began performing in 2011 and has gone on to win the Bath Comedy Festival New Act of the Year award as well as being named one of Rhod Gilbert's Ten Must See Comics of 2012.

"It was so fun but it was crazy," Harriet said of her time on Last One Laughing. "I think I technically had a nervous breakdown, but in a fun way."

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 47

Richard Ayoade is a comedian and actor who rose to fame after playing Maurice Moss in Channel 4's The IT Crowd.

Since then, he has gone on to appear on The Big Fat Quiz, Have I Got News for You and, more recently, has lent his voice to SpongeBob SquarePants, Monsters at Work and Transformers: Earthspark.

The first four episodes of Last One Laughing are available to watch on Prime Video now. The final two will launch on Thursday 27th March.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.