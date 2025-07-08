The format sees two rival teams of comedians go head-to-head in a race to move a huge ball across various landscapes from narrow city streets to countryside meadows.

Initial's Managing Director Katy Manley said: "This hilarious new show is the perfect next joint project for us. Initial brings the big red balls (we also make Wipeout), while Zeppotron will unlock its legendary black book to cast the funniest people in the country... We can’t wait to take this out to buyers in the UK."

Zeppotron are behind the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You? and The Ranganation, to name a few.

Read more:

Last One Laughing UK hit TV screens earlier this year, with 10 of the nation's best comedians all put through their paces to do anything but laugh.

Season 1 featured Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade, who all had to spend six hours together trying to make each other laugh.

It isn't yet known which famous faces will be taking part in season 2, but host Jimmy Carr previously sat down with RadioTimes.com and shared who he thought would thrive on the show.

"I'd love to see Greg Davies, I think he'd be phenomenal," the comedian said. "He's kind of weirdly competitive and he can do serious. I reckon [Ricky] Gervais would last about 3o seconds, he'd be out straight away."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.