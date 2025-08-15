Game of Thrones legend confirmed as final celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing 2025
The final celebrity has been announced!
Kristian Nairn is the final name to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025, with the countdown officially on for the glamorous show to come to screens.
Kristian joins a wealth of famous faces headed for the ballroom, with the likes of Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink among the many names part of the line-up.
For many, Kristian will be a familiar face, having starred in the global phenomenon that is Game of Thrones, which has seen him gain a devoted international following.
As he ties up his dancing shoes, read on to learn more about Kristian Nairn, the 15th celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast.
Who is Kristian Nairn?
Age: 49
Job: Actor and DJ
Instagram: @kristiannairn
Kristian Nairn is an actor, DJ and creative force who has spent over two decades in the music and entertainment industry.
He is best known for his portrayal of Hodor in Game of Thrones, a role which created one of the most iconic and emotional moments in recent TV history. But his TV work doesn't stop there, with the actor also known for his role as Wee John Feeney in Our Flag Means Death.
Kristian is also one of Ireland's most prolific DJs, having played with alongside the likes of Fatboy Slim, Steve Aoki and Danny Howard at some jaw-dropping venues including Hakkasan.
What has Kristian Nairn said about Strictly Come Dancing?
The news of Kristian's casting was announced on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show, guest hosted by Gary Davies, and the actor is ready to rise to the challenge.
He said: "This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!"
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.