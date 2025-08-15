For many, Kristian will be a familiar face, having starred in the global phenomenon that is Game of Thrones, which has seen him gain a devoted international following.

As he ties up his dancing shoes, read on to learn more about Kristian Nairn, the 15th celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast.

Who is Kristian Nairn?

Kristian Nairn. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: Actor and DJ

Instagram: @kristiannairn

Kristian Nairn is an actor, DJ and creative force who has spent over two decades in the music and entertainment industry.

He is best known for his portrayal of Hodor in Game of Thrones, a role which created one of the most iconic and emotional moments in recent TV history. But his TV work doesn't stop there, with the actor also known for his role as Wee John Feeney in Our Flag Means Death.

Kristian is also one of Ireland's most prolific DJs, having played with alongside the likes of Fatboy Slim, Steve Aoki and Danny Howard at some jaw-dropping venues including Hakkasan.

What has Kristian Nairn said about Strictly Come Dancing?

The news of Kristian's casting was announced on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show, guest hosted by Gary Davies, and the actor is ready to rise to the challenge.

He said: "This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

