Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal win big at Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2019
The BBC America drama earns yet more awards ahead of its highly anticipated second series
Killing Eve has earned yet more major awards ahead of its highly anticipated second series.
The BBC drama was voted Best Drama Series and its star Jodie Comer was named best actress at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2019.
Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh alongside Comer, also won the Best Online First/Streaming Award.
Another BBC drama, A Very English Scandal won the award for Best Single Drama/Mini Series. Hugh Grant, who played former Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe, was named Best Actor, while screenwriter Russell T Davies won the Best Writer award.
Lauren Laverne was named Radio Broadcaster of the Year, for her work on BBC Radio 6 Music as well as her Radio 4 shows Desert Island Discs and Late Night Woman’s Hour.
The awards, which are the only ones of their kind judged solely by UK journalists specialising in TV and radio, took place at a ceremony at Banking Hall in the City of London on Friday 15th March.
Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2019 – winners in full
Best Single Drama/Mini-series A Very English Scandal
Best Drama Series Killing Eve
Best Single Documentary Grenfell
Best Documentary Series Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation
Best Entertainment Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Best Online First/ Streaming Killing Eve
Best Comedy Derry Girls
Best of Multichannel Patrick Melrose
Radio Broadcaster of the Year Lauren Laverne
Radio Programme of the Year Tara and George
Podcast of the Year Hip Hop Saved My Life - Romesh Ranganathan
Best Actor Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal (BBC1)
Best Actress Jodie Comer for Killing Eve (BBC America)
Best Writer Russell T Davies for A Very English Scandal (BBC1)
Innovation Award Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, for a ground-breaking form of storytelling
Breakthrough Award Alex Scott
BPG Chairman’s Prize Big Brother
Harvey Lee Award Nicholas Parsons CBE
Actor, presenter & game show host, in particular recognition of more than 50 years of presenting Radio 4’s Just A Minute.