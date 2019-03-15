Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh alongside Comer, also won the Best Online First/Streaming Award.

Another BBC drama, A Very English Scandal won the award for Best Single Drama/Mini Series. Hugh Grant, who played former Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe, was named Best Actor, while screenwriter Russell T Davies won the Best Writer award.

Lauren Laverne was named Radio Broadcaster of the Year, for her work on BBC Radio 6 Music as well as her Radio 4 shows Desert Island Discs and Late Night Woman’s Hour.

More like this

The awards, which are the only ones of their kind judged solely by UK journalists specialising in TV and radio, took place at a ceremony at Banking Hall in the City of London on Friday 15th March.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2019 – winners in full

Best Single Drama/Mini-series A Very English Scandal

Best Drama Series Killing Eve

Best Single Documentary Grenfell

Best Documentary Series Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation

Best Entertainment Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Best Online First/ Streaming Killing Eve

Best Comedy Derry Girls

Best of Multichannel Patrick Melrose

Radio Broadcaster of the Year Lauren Laverne

Radio Programme of the Year Tara and George

Podcast of the Year Hip Hop Saved My Life - Romesh Ranganathan

Best Actor Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal (BBC1)

Best Actress Jodie Comer for Killing Eve (BBC America)

Best Writer Russell T Davies for A Very English Scandal (BBC1)

Innovation Award Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, for a ground-breaking form of storytelling

Breakthrough Award Alex Scott

BPG Chairman’s Prize Big Brother

Harvey Lee Award Nicholas Parsons CBE

Advertisement

Actor, presenter & game show host, in particular recognition of more than 50 years of presenting Radio 4’s Just A Minute.