One of the couples taking part this year is father and daughter Kevin and Claudia.

After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, Race Across The World is back for season 3 with five new pairs trekking across Canada in a bid to win £20,000.

They will compete against the other four couples in the Race Across The World 2023 cast, including another father and daughter duo, Ladi and Monique, brothers Marc and Michael, best friends Cathie and Tricia, and married couple Zainib and Mobeen.

With phones, credit cards, flights and the internet banned, the teams will have to use their initiative to get from Vancouver and ending in St John's, Newfoundland. The quickest pair to the finish line will win the cash prize.

So, who are Kevin and Claudia? And do they have what it takes to be this year's champs?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Race Across The World contestants.

Who are Kevin and Claudia?

Race Across The World contestants Kevin and Claudia BBC

Relationship: Father and daughter

From: Southampton

Jobs: Marine canopy maker, product development and buying

Kevin, 53, and his daughter Claudia, 27, are one of the five couples taking part in Race Across The World this year.

They decided to take part in the competition together, as they bring out the "best and worst in each other".

Speaking ahead of the launch, Claudia said: "There’s a lot of questions running around my head as to why I've chosen to do it with my dad. I think we bring out the best and the worst in each other. To put it simply, my dad absolutely drives me crazy but to be honest, I wouldn't do it with any other person. Me and my dad just have this drive, this similar love and passion for adventure, and pushing each other to see how far we can go. We've always dabbled in a bit of travelling, but we've always done it separately and I guess it'll be nice to share that together."

Kevin added: "How many parents do I know that have ever travelled with their children? I don't think there's many out there that can actually put their hands up and say that they’ll potentially be travelling together for two months. It’s almost like flipping a coin and watching it land on a map, because that's how much we know about where we are going. I don't know what I'm going to expect tomorrow, or the day after and I think it is the unknown that makes us tick. That’s the nice thought, it's the fact that nothing has been scheduled, nothing's been planned on our side of things. We've just got a bag of clothes which incorporate all weathers. Well, actually I don't think I've really packed for the cold…"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Kevin and Claudia want to take part in Race Across The World 2023?

The father and daughter duo are looking for an "adventure".

Asked why they decided to take part in the BBC One show, Claudia said: "I am looking for some adventure, a reason to explore and develop our relationship. An excuse to get closer to Dad, spend some time together and hopefully create some incredible memories."

More like this

Admitting that he never thought they'd actually make it onto the show, Kevin continued: "I think we've both had bizarre lives, we've done a bit of travelling. It all got a bit calm so when you start seeing a programme like Race Across the World, you think, ‘Oh, my God, this is exactly what we need.’ But at the time, it's an application form you fill out and you think there’s maybe 14 million to one odds. You never think it will happen to you."

When does Race Across the World 2023 start?

Season 3 begins on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm. It will see the new contestants heading to Canada as they embark on a 16,000 trek.

Race Across the World season 3 will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm.

Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.