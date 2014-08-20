It started on a positive note for Jordan, with Mary and Paul praising the flavour and the crust of his rye and spelt bread rolls in the signature round.

But things went downhill when he came bottom in the ciabatta technical challenge and failed to impress the judges with his sweet showstopper of strawberry and raspberry cheesecake brioche. (Though we'd quite like a slice, if you don't mind, Jordan...)

"I'm disappointed of course," he said after finding out his fate. "I wanted to stay and there's other things that I really wanted to bake and get out there, things that I really enjoy and really like."

"I'm really sad that Jordan's gone," said Mary Berry. "He was inventive. He was creative. He was flamboyant, and so were his bakes."

